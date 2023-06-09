Begin typing your search...

Idolise M Hussey, says Sai Sudharsan

“During my childhood, I looked up to Hussey and enjoyed his batting. I have learnt a lot by looking at him bat. I hope to become a batter like him one day,” said Sai Sudharsan

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|9 Jun 2023 1:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-06-09 01:30:36.0  )
Idolise M Hussey, says Sai Sudharsan
B Sai Sudharsan 

CHENNAI: Fast-rising Tamil Nadu and Gujarat Titans batter B Sai Sudharsan said that he idolises former Australia player Michael Hussey, who is currently serving as the batting coach of Chennai Super Kings. “During my childhood, I looked up to Hussey and enjoyed his batting. I have learnt a lot by looking at him bat. I hope to become a batter like him one day,” said Sai Sudharsan at a media interaction arranged by Evocus black water here.

Sai Sudharsan is brimming with confidence after an excellent Indian Premier League 2023 campaign, where he racked up 362 runs in eight matches, including a 96 in the final against CSK in Ahmedabad. “During the IPL, I interacted with many senior players. They gave me a lot of inputs.” Sai Sudharsan’s next assignment will be the Tamil Nadu Premier League, in which he will turn out for Lyca Kovai Kings.

DTNEXT Bureau

