ICPL 2 to begin from December 23

CHENNAI: India Cements has announced the launch of India Cements Pro League Season 2, a special cricket tournament exclusively for civil engineers, a key stakeholder in construction and infrastructure. Like the launch edition, ICPL Season 2 tournament will be hosted in association with Federation of all Civil Engineer’s Association of Tamil Nadu & Puducherry (FACEAT&P).

Giving details of ICPL Season 2 format, the Company said in the pre qualifiers, 48 teams qualified for the league stage. League matches will be conducted in 8 venues across Tamil Nadu (Salem, Tirunelveli, Madurai, Tiruchy, Coimbatore, Vellore, Tiruvarur and Karaikudi). The winners from every venue will be battling for the rolling ICPL trophy in Chennai on February 17 and 18, 2024. KS Viswanathan, CEO, Chennai Super Kings unveiled the official ICPL Jersey & Trophy for season 2.