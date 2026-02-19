Iconic Ladakh Marathon to return in September

One of the most challenging tests of endurance and human capacity in the world, registrations for all six races of the Ladakh Marathon, including the curated Silk Route Ultra (122km) and Khardung La Challenger (72km) ultra races, opened on Thursday and can be applied to through the official website.

Beyond the two ultras, the event will feature the Marathon (42km), Half Marathon (21km), 11.2km Run, and the 5km Run for Fun.