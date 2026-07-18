ICC’s revamped ODI World Cup format comes under intense criticism from Associates, WCA

DUBAI: The ICC's decision to revamp the format of next year's ODI World Cup has come under intense criticism from the Associate nations, with the World Cricketers' Association (WCA) saying it "fundamentally changes" the opportunity originally presented.
While the ICC retained the number of participating teams at 14 for next year's ODI World Cup -- a decision taken in 2021 after the 2019 and 2023 editions featured 10 teams each -- it announced changes to the tournament format.
The new format for the 2027 ODI World Cup, to be held in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, will see a 'Super Series' between the teams ranked 12th, 13th and 14th, with the top team progressing to Round 2.
Round 2 will feature two groups of six teams each and comprise 30 matches, from which the top three teams from each group and the next highest-placed team across both groups will qualify for the Super 7 stage.
The Super 7 stage will comprise 21 matches and, at the end of it, the top four teams will progress to the semifinals, with the top-ranked side taking on the fourth-placed team, while the second- and third-ranked teams facing off.
"The World Cricketers' Association (WCA) is concerned by the ICC's announcement regarding the revised format for the 2027 ICC Men's ODI World Cup and believes it raises important questions about transparency, consultation and the game's long-term commitment to global growth," the WCA, the global players body with over 700 international players participating in its global commercial program, said on its website.
The WCA said there was a lack of communication and discussion from the ICC on the matter.
"Any significant structural changes to the game including its pinnacle events should be accompanied by clear communication, transparent decision-making and sufficient certainty for players and stakeholders who have planned around previously announced ICC commitments," it said.
"Decisions of this significance should involve genuine consultation with the game's key stakeholders, including players collectively through their chosen representatives. WCA is concerned that players, and other relevant stakeholders, were not meaningfully consulted during the process prior to its announcement," the WCA added.
The WCA's statement was also backed by the captains of Associate nations Scotland and the Netherlands, as well as co-host Namibia.
Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus said: "For players in many countries, an ODI World Cup isn't just another tournament, it's our long form and something careers are built around and generations of players aspire to.
"We all accept that you have to earn the right to be there, but we also want qualification to provide a real opportunity to compete on the biggest stage. This follows a long history of limited opportunity at Associate level," he added.
Netherlands captain Scott Edwards said: "The ICC talks a lot about growing the game globally but decisions like this make it harder for Associate nations to play against the best teams in the world.
"Those opportunities are what help countries improve and inspires the next generation of players. If we're serious about making cricket a global sport, we should be creating more opportunities on the global stage not less."
Scotland skipper Richie Berrington said decisions that impact players' career should be up for discussion.
"Players don't expect to make every decision, but we should be meaningfully consulted on decisions that have significant impacts on the game and on players' careers," he said.
"Better decisions are made when different perspectives are brought to the table, and we're urging the game to start doing that properly," Berrington added.
The world No. 1 ODI batter from New Zealand, Daryl Mitchell said, "We are fully supportive of players and countries around the world being provided with consistent and fair opportunities to reach and compete on the game's biggest platforms."