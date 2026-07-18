ICC’s revamped ODI World Cup format comes under intense criticism from Associates, WCA

While the ICC retained the number of participating teams at 14 for next year's ODI World Cup -- a decision taken in 2021 after the 2019 and 2023 editions featured 10 teams each -- it announced changes to the tournament format.

The new format for the 2027 ODI World Cup, to be held in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, will see a 'Super Series' between the teams ranked 12th, 13th and 14th, with the top team progressing to Round 2.

Round 2 will feature two groups of six teams each and comprise 30 matches, from which the top three teams from each group and the next highest-placed team across both groups will qualify for the Super 7 stage.

The Super 7 stage will comprise 21 matches and, at the end of it, the top four teams will progress to the semifinals, with the top-ranked side taking on the fourth-placed team, while the second- and third-ranked teams facing off.

"The World Cricketers' Association (WCA) is concerned by the ICC's announcement regarding the revised format for the 2027 ICC Men's ODI World Cup and believes it raises important questions about transparency, consultation and the game's long-term commitment to global growth," the WCA, the global players body with over 700 international players participating in its global commercial program, said on its website.

The WCA said there was a lack of communication and discussion from the ICC on the matter.