ICC's pink ball trial for day Test matches gets thumbs up from India coach Gambhir

Following its board meeting, the ICC had okayed a trial of pink balls in regular Test matches, with prior agreement from both teams, "to maximise play in case of anticipated bad light." It is understood that such a match will start with a red ball but if there is bad light, then floodlights would be turned on and pink ball will be used to make up for the overs that could otherwise be lost.

"I love that. The reason is because I always believe that if there's an opportunity to get a result, you should always have that opportunity," Gambhir said on the eve of the one-off Test against Afghanistan.

The rule will be effective from October 1. Gambhir's firm support for it has an underlying reason.