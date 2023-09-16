ICC World Cup will be up for public view tomorrow, day after at city mall

CHENNAI: The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup trophy reached the southern state of Chennai as part of the 11th stage of the trophy tour and was unveiled at a special ceremony at the Chepauk Stadium.

The programme commenced right on schedule, with an audio-visual presentation featuring former captain of the Indian cricket team, Krishnamachari Srikkanth, conveying his best wishes to the Indian squad and reminiscing about his time as the chief of the selection committee when India lifted the World Cup under MS Dhoni’s captaincy back in 2011 on home soil.

N Srinivasan, former president of BCCI and chairman of ICC, emphasized how cricket has evolved and how the competition between teams have become more challenging, making it exciting for the fans. He recalled the time when Chennai was one of the first five Test centres and stated that the love the city has for the game has endured for a long time. He added, “The crowd in Chennai is very sportive; they understand the game well. They cheer for the best team on the field, regardless of the outcome.”

The ICC World Cup trophy tour will continue and is scheduled to visit Bengaluru next. The ICC has made arrangements for the public to view the trophy on Saturday and Sunday at the Express Avenue Mall.