ICC World Cup, IPL in top Wikipedia’s articles

NEW YORK: India, the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup and Shahrukh Khan-starrer ‘Jawan’ and ‘Pathan’ are among this year’s most read and popular articles on the world’s largest encyclopedia Wikipedia, according to data released on Tuesday.

According to data released by the Wikimedia Foundation, the nonprofit that hosts Wikipedia, English Wikipedia received over 84 billion views this year alone and the top five articles of the year were ChatGPT (49,490,406 pageviews), followed by Deaths, 2023 Cricket World Cup, the Indian Premier League and the film Oppenheimer.