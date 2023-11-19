ICC World Cup Final: Sports Min Udhayanidhi leaves for Ahmedabad

CHENNAI: Hours after ensuring the tickets for the match, State minister for Sports Development and Youth Welfare, Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday left in a chartered flight for Ahmedabad to watch the ICC World Cup Final between India and Australia.

Excited to watch the clash between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, Udhayanidhi left for the largest city of Gujarat with six of his friends in a private jet from Chennai.

Earlier, Stalin Junior told reporters that he didn't get the ticket to watch the World Cup Final at Ahmedabad.

India stormed into the finals after registering a comprehensive 70-run victory over New Zealand on Wednesday.

After Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill's explosive start, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer scored a ton each to put India on course to a massive target.

KL Rahul arrived to apply the finishing touches to power India to a score of 397/4.

Mohammed Shami's spell saw him clinch a seven-wicket haul to derail the Kiwis and seal India's trip to Ahmedabad.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and many notable personalities are all set to witness the World Cup Final at Ahmedabad.