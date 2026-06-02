ICC to allow use of pink ball on trial basis in Tests affected by bad light

The two day meeting was held in Ahmedabad, where the board of directors also decided to suspend Cricket Canada on charges of corruption while delegating top ICC officials to oversee the Bangladesh Cricket Board elections.

"Trialling the use of a pink ball in Test Matches, with prior agreement from both teams, to maximise play in case of anticipated bad light," an ICC statement read.

It is understood that the match will start with red ball but if there is bad light, then floodlights could be on and pink ball will be used to make up for the overs that could otherwise be lost.

How will the rule work? In a day, 90 overs are bowled and suppose after 75 overs of traditional red ball cricket, light fades with 15 overs still to bowl, that part can be covered by using pink ball under floodlights only if the two teams have agreement prior to the series.

Indian players have been known to resist playing pink ball Tests at home and whether they will agree to part usage of pink ball which can turn course of the match due to exaggerated seam movement is there to be seen.

In this regard, the ICC Board also approved "undertaking research on lighting technology for match officials and venues to reduce lost play due to poor light, with ICC co-funding R&D projects alongside Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC)."