ICC Rankings: Ishan Kishan pips Abhishek Sharma to top T20I batting charts

Abhishek (869 ranking points) had held the top ranking for almost 12 months, with Kishan joining an exclusive group that includes Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav as one of four male players from India to have held the premier position for batters in T20I cricket.

Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan is a distant third in the list with 848 points.

In the latest list, newly appointed India vice-captain Tilak Varma (747 rating points) is static at sixth place where as sacked former skipper Suryakumar Yadav is eighth in the list having dropped a slot.

Among bowlers, India's Varun Chakravarthy and Jasprit Bumrah dropped a slot each to be third and sixth respectively. Afghanistan's Rashid Khan maintained his top spot.