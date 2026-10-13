ICC 'Player of the Month' honours for Shubman Gill, Shafali Verma

Gill then smashed the quickest double-century ever, his 223 off 133 balls helping his team chase down a huge 406-run target with eight wickets in hand and 39 balls still left.

"It was immensely satisfying to score those runs and even more special to be part of successful run chases in front of our home fans, whose support always gives us an extra boost," Gill said.

"The pace of ODI cricket has gone up significantly, and you must think on your feet, assess the conditions quickly and adapt to the demands of the pitch and the target.

Verma, who had won the award in November last year following her match-winning knock in the World Cup final against South Africa in Navi Mumbai, was once again in the spotlight for her performances in big matches.

The aggressive opener was the highest run-scorer for her team as India won the Women's Asia Cup.

She aggregated 360 runs at a strike-rate of 184.61 and chipped in with six wickets during this period. At the Asian Games, she struck 100 not out against Bangladesh in the semifinal and 48 in the final against Sri Lanka.