ICC may tweak two-ball rule in ODIs

NEW DELHI: Addressing the long-standing concern that ODI cricket is heavily tilted in favour of batters, the International Cricket Council (ICC) may tweak the use of two-ball rule in the 50-over format, it has been learnt.

The ICC Cricket Committee, headed by former India skipper Sourav Ganguly, has made the recommendation to use one ball in ODIs. The two new ball-rule is in place for more than a decade now.

The recommendation needs be ratified by the ICC Board of Directors before being included in revised playing conditions.

The ICC Board will discuss the issue on Sunday in Harare.

As of today, two new white Kookaburra balls are used in ODIs. With bowlers operating with separate new balls from each end, the ball remains hard, giving advantage to the batters to score freely.

With field restrictions in place (only four fielders outside 30 yard circle), batters enjoy unfair advantages over bowlers.

Even the iconic Sachin Tendulkar has often spoken about the impact that two new balls have on run scoring.

Effectively, the use of two balls has taken reverse swing out of the game since the ball needs be rough and at-least 35-overs old to offer reverse swing.

When two new balls are used from each end, one ball is effectively used for only 25 overs in the entire match, taking away from the bowler the opportunity to challenge the batter with reverse swing.

It also affects spinners since they struggle to spin with hard and new ball.

"The ICC cricket committee has recommended three rule changes. Use of one white ball in One-day cricket. Use of a clock timer for checking over rates in Tests and transforming U19 men's World Cup from 50 over to T20," an ICC Board member told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

There is a possibility that two balls can be used till the 25th over and after that the bowling team will be given the option to keep one of the two balls to complete the match.

TIME CLOCK IN TESTS

====================

In case of timer clock, the recommendation is to allow 60 seconds between overs and a time frame for completion of 90 overs in a day.

The rule for slow over rate is already in place for T20s where the team which is running behind time needs to bring one extra fielder within the circle after the end of 19th over.

Format-change for U19 men's World Cup

=================================

The ICC will also mull if U19 men's World Cup needs to be held in T20 format from the exisiting 50-over format.

The 50-over bilateral event is on the wane except for ICC events. The T20 WC at the age group level means a bigger talent pool is available for all countries who now have franchise leagues running.

Often, U19 players having played 50 over and days cricket are found wanting in shortest format as they can't always cope with pace of the game.

The next U19 World Cup will be held in Zimbabwe.