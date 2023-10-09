ICC CWC: Records made during IND-AUS match

CHENNAI: India kicked off their ICC Cricket World Cup campaign at home with an exciting low-scoring contest against Australia. Despite the low-scoring nature of the contest, there was plenty of excitement and record books were re-written. Check how record books were re-written in the match.

Virat Kohli becomes India's leading run-scorer in ICC white-ball events





Virat overtook legendary Sachin Tendulkar to become India's highest-scorer in ICC white-ball cricket events. Combining his run tally in World Cups, T20 World Cups and Champions Trophy, now Virat has 2,785 runs in 67 matches and 64 innings, coming at an average of 66.30, with two centuries and 26 fifties, surpassing Sachin's total of 2,719 runs across 50-over World Cups and Champions Trophy combined.

Mitchell Starc becomes quickest to take 50 World Cup wickets





Aussie pacer Mitchell Starc became only the fifth bowler to complete 50 wickets in the World Cup. Starc has taken his 50 World Cup wickets in just 941 balls, becoming the fastest to reach the milestone in terms of balls taken. The second-best here is Malinga, who reached the landmark in 1,187 balls. Greats like McGrath, Akram, and Muralitharan are below Starc in this list.

India's highest partnership vs Australia in World Cup history





The 165-run partnership between KL Rahul and Virat Kohli is India's highest partnership for any wicket against Australia in World Cup history, overtaking Ajay Jadeja and Robin Singh's 141-run stand during 1999 World Cup.

Most fifty-plus scores as non-opener in ODIs





With 47 centuries and 66 fifties in ODIs, Virat has 113 fifty-plus scores as a non-opener in ODIs, overtaking Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara's tally of 112 such scores. Sangakkara had 21 centuries and 91 half-centuries as a non-opener, which is a total of 112 fifty-plus scores as non-opener.



Jadeja becomes second Indian spinner to take three-fer against Australia in WCs

















After Maninder Singh in 1987, Jadeja became the only Indian spinner to get a three-wicket haul against Australia in World Cup history. His figures of 3/28 are the best figures by an Indian spinner against Australia in a WC match.

