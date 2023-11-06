ICC CWC: India's Kuldeep Yadav completes 250 international wickets

KOLKATA: Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav completed 250 international wickets on Sunday.

The spinner reached this milestone during India's ICC Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at Eden Gardens.

In the match, Kuldeep took two wickets and gave away seven runs in 5.1 overs. He got wickets from Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi.

In 138 international matches, Kuldeep has 250 wickets at an average of 22.62, with the best bowling figures of 6/25.

He is the country's 19th-highest wicket-taker in international cricket.

At the top is spinner Anil Kumble with 953 scalps. In eight Tests, Kuldeep has taken 34 wickets, with the best figures of 5/40.

In 98 ODIs, Kuldeep has taken 164 wickets at an average of 25.40, with the best bowling figures of 6/25.

Kuldeep has also played 32 T20Is for India, taking 52 wickets at an average of 14.57, with the best bowling figures of 5/24.

Coming to the match, India opted to bat first and scored 326/5 in their 50 overs.

Rohit Sharma (40 in 23 balls, with six fours and two sixes) and Shubman Gill (23 in 24 balls with four fours and a six) provided India with a brisk start.

After their dismissal, Virat carried on the innings with Shreyas Iyer, who scored 77 in 87 balls with seven fours and two sixes.

Quickfire cameos from Suryakumar Yadav (22 in 14 balls, with five fours) and Ravindra Jadeja (29* in 15 balls with three fours and a six) helped India reach the 300-run mark.

Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, and Tabraiz Shamsi all took a wicket each.

In the chase of 327, SA never looked like a threat. Ravindra Jadeja (5/33), Kuldeep Yadav (2/7), and Mohammed Shami (2/18) put on a bowling masterclass to bundle out SA for just 83 in 27.1 overs. With only Marco Jansen (14), Rassie van der Dussen (13), David Miller, and skipper Temba Bavuma (11 each) crossing the 10-run mark.

Virat won the 'Player of the Match' for his century.



