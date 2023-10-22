ICC CWC 2023: Rohit Sharma becomes first Indian to smash 50 ODI sixes in a calendar year

DHARAMSHALA: Skipper Rohit Sharma completed 50 ODI sixes in this year, becoming the first Indian to reach a half-century of sixes in the ODI format in a calendar year. Rohit reached this milestone during India's ICC Cricket World Cup match against New Zealand at Dharamshala.

In the match, Rohit smashed 46 in 40 balls. His knock had four boundaries and four sixes. Rohit batted at a strike rate of 115. This took Rohit's six tally this year to 53.

The highest number of sixes in ODIs in a calendar year is hit by South African legend AB de Villiers, who hit 58 in 18 innings back in 2015. He is followed by West Indies hard-hitting batter Chris Gayle, who smashed 56 maximums in 15 innings back in 2019.

Rohit is at the number three spot with 53 this year. Coming to the match, India put New Zealand to bat first. Men in Blue was off to a good start, reducing Kiwis to 19/2 in powerplay. But a partnership of 159 runs between Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra (75 in 87 balls, with six fours and a six) helped NZ come back in the game.

However, India made a comeback in later stages, bundling out Kiwis for 273 runs in 50 overs. Shami (5/54) was the pick of the bowlers for India. Kuldeep Yadav (2/73) was also fine with the ball. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj took a wicket each.

India needs 274 to register their fifth successive win.