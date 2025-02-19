ICC Champions Trophy: Pak wins toss elect bowl first against NZ

CHENNAI: In the first match of ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Pakistan opt to field against New Zealand in Champions Trophy opening match in Karachi.

Pakistan had won the last edition of the tournament in 2017.

Teams:

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (c/wk), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Abrar Ahmed.

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Matt Henry and William O'Rourke.

(Inputs from PTI)