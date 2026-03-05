ICC chairman Jay Shah meets J&K players after historic Ranji Trophy triumph

After the win, the players wished to meet Shah and acknowledge the role his leadership played in strengthening cricket in the region during his tenure as BCCI Secretary.

ICC chairman fulfilled their wish and shared words of encouragement with the players as they celebrated their historic success.

"The historic triumph of Jammu & Kashmir in the Ranji Trophy will remain a proud milestone for cricket in the region," The BCCI wrote on X, sharing photos of the meet.

"After their memorable victory, the players expressed a heartfelt desire to meet Hon. ICC Chair @JayShah and share this special moment with him, acknowledging the role his leadership played in strengthening cricket in Jammu & Kashmir during his tenure as BCCI Secretary," the board added.