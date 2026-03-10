ICC books individual commercial flights for WI, SA players after charter flight cancellation

"All the West Indies and South African players have been booked on individual commercial airline flights. Obviously, all can't be booked on same airlines but ICC has taken care of individual bookings. ICC chairman Jay Shah has personally spoken and assured players of a safe journey back home," an ICC source privy to the development told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"It must be mentioned that Darren Sammy is already on his way home having left on Monday night," the source also informed.

The two teams that played their final games in Kolkata (West Indies in Super 8s on March 1 and South Africa on March 4 in semi-final) have not been able to fly out due to the disruption that has been caused by International airspace restrictions across parts of West Asia following American and Israeli strikes on Iran.

The situation has forced multiple airlines to avoid routes through the Gulf region. ICC's airline partner is Emirates and they are unable to operate due to shutdown of Dubai airspace.