ICC Awards 2023 nominees set to be revealed this week ahead of global vote

NEW DELHI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced the upcoming programme for the ICC Awards 2023, which will celebrate the standout performers in international cricket following another blockbuster year of action.

2023 saw no shortage of memorable moments and performances, including the breathless action that epitomised the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, the dramatic conclusion of the ICC World Test Championship, the record-breaking ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, and a host of other international competitions.

A total of 13 categories will comprise the ICC Awards 2023, honouring the outstanding individual performers across the specific formats of men's and women's international cricket, as well as the best overall performers who will receive the coveted Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year and the iconic Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year.

Shortlists for nine of the 13 categories will be revealed between 3 and 5 January 2024 on ICC official channels, with each shortlist featuring four names.

As per the release from the ICC, on January 3 the shortlists for ICC Emerging Men's and Women's Cricketers of the Year will be revealed along with the Men's and Women's T20I Cricketers of the Year.

On January 4, the nominees will be announced for the Men's and Women's ODI Cricketers of the Year. Lastly, on January 5 will see the final set of shortlists revealed; the ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year, the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year and the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year.

Shortlists for these categories have been determined by a specialist panel of cricket writers and broadcasters, who identified the star performers according to on-field performances and overall achievements in international cricket through the calendar year.

ICC Awards 2023 - full list of award categories: Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year, Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year, ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year, ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year, ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year, ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year, ICC Women's T20I Cricketer of the Year, ICC Emerging Men's Cricketer of the Year, ICC Emerging Women's Cricketer of the Year, ICC Men's Associate Cricketer of the Year, ICC Women's Associate Cricketer of the Year, ICC Spirit of Cricket Award, and ICC Umpire of the Year.