ICC adds Super 7 stage at ODI World Cup, Super 10 instead of Super 8 at T20 World Cup

The decisions were taken at the ICC Annual Conference here.

The 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa would have 14 teams as planned before, up from the 10 in the previous edition, but the governing body has added a Super Series and Super 7 stage in its bid to spice up the competition.

"The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup will see the participation of 14 eligible teams but the revised format will entail a three-stage competition leading to the Finals, which creates greater context, competitiveness and consequence during the event, ensuring meaningful competition from the opening match through to the Finals," said the ICC in a statement.

The Super Series will be played between three teams and one of them will be progress to round two of the competition that will see six teams divided into two groups. Top 3 teams from each group plus the next highest placed team across both groups qualify for the Super 7 (instead of the Super 6 planned earlier).

Four teams from the Super 7 stage progress to the semifinals.

"The increased consequence and enhanced competitive intensity promises to enhance the overall experience for fans while continuing to provide emerging teams with the opportunity to compete on cricket's biggest stage," said the ICC.