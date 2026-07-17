I wouldn't say Rohit is struggling: Batting coach Kotak

Rohit, who now plays only the ODI format, managed 26 off 47 balls on Thursday as India went down by four wickets, allowing England to level the series.

In the opening ODI too, the veteran opener had failed to make an impact, scoring just 11, though India cruised to victory thanks to half-centuries from Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar and Axar Patel.

With Rohit's modest returns inevitably coming under scrutiny, Kotak threw his weight behind the skipper.

"I don't think a player of Rohit's calibre will come under any kind of pressure. He's too good a player to feel that," said Kotak during the post-match press conference.

"Yes, he didn't make runs in the two matches but I don't think that makes any difference. Today also, it looked like he'll probably get a good inning out. But that's okay," he replied when asked if someone like Yashasvi Jaiswal or Ishan Kishan could get a look-in for the opener's slot in ODIs after the series concludes.

"So, I wouldn't use the word he was struggling but maybe the shots he normally plays on the up and all, which is because of the double bounce. Probably he felt it wasn't comfortable."

Kotak said even the best batters can take time to find their rhythm, attributing Rohit's modest returns to his inability to get through the early phase of his innings rather than any deeper issue.

"I've played lot of cricket and I've seen lot of cricket. On a day there are a lot of batters that I've seen they don't get that momentum they're looking for and that can happen. You might see a completely different innings from Rohit Sharma at Lord's (third and final ODI of the series on Sunday)," he insisted.