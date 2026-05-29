I worked hard on fitness and strike rate for two years when I was not in IPL: Sarfaraz Khan

“There was some issue with the strike rate in between, and also due to fitness, I was not there in the IPL for two years. The biggest challenge for me was making a comeback.

“I needed to improve my strike rate and fitness. That’s one reason I was out of the IPL for two years. I worked hard on fitness, fielding, and batting, and I got good results. I’ll continue to improve,” he added.

Talking about his performance this year, Sarfaraz said, “You can never be fully satisfied in cricket. You have to wake up each day, work hard and learn something new everyday.