I will let my bat do all the talking: LSG skipper Pant

Reflecting on the win, Pant said finishing games in pressure situations adds immense value to the team's confidence.

"Definitely, it's a big plus. You know, when you get this at the last and finish the game, definitely a good plus for us," he said.

He emphasised that the bowling unit laid the foundation for the victory with disciplined efforts upfront.

"I think with bowlers, you know, you've got to appreciate and give them one because, you know, those are the people who set you up for the night, especially when you bowl first."

Pant noted that multiple bowlers stepped up and executed their roles effectively under pressure.

"I think (Mohammed) Shami Bhai, Avesh (Khan), (Digvesh) Rathi, I think everyone's contributed really well, especially (Manimaran) Siddharth coming in today.

"You know, we decided as a ground that he's going to make up the play and he did really well for us."

On team discussions and leadership approach, Pant underlined the need for balance between criticism and appreciation within the group.

"We feel like, you know, only thing is there is never a perfect match. You know, you've got to be critical as a management, but at the same time, you've got to appreciate what's happening inside."