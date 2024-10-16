I was on edge of my seat when my name came up in HIL auction: Harmanpreet

NEW DELHI: On the edge of his seat during Hockey India League (HIL) auctions, India's Olympic medal-winning skipper Harmanpreet Singh was silently praying that Sardar Sigh from Soorma Hockey Club makes a winning bid for him.

Eventually his wish came true with Harmanpreet becoming the costliest buy in the men's section as Soorma Hockey Club, representing Punjab and Haryana, secured his services for a whopping Rs 78 lakh on the first day of the three-day auction.

"I am elated that the Hockey India League is back and in marvellous fashion. I was on the edge of my seat when my name came up during the auction, mentally hoping and urging Sardar Singh to bid for me and I get to play for the Haryana-Punjab region," said Harmanpreet, who led India to the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics.

"It was a great relief when Soorma Hockey Club finally landed me in the auction and I could not have been happier," he added.

The men's HIL will feature eight teams, while the inaugural women's event will have four teams.

The ace drag-flicker was happy with the combination of the squad, insisting that they managed to get the perfect balance.

"We have a very good-looking team at the Soorma Hockey Club at the end of the auction, the owners and coaching staff have hit the ball out of the park. We have the perfect balance of experienced, big-name players and young players with the potential to become big names themselves," Harmanpreet said.

The upcoming edition of the event holds greater significance as the Women's HIL will make its debut and will run co-currently with the men's league in two venues -- Ranchi (men) and Rourkela (women).

India defender Udita Duhan, who was picked by Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers for Rs 32 lakh, can't hide her excitement for becoming the costliest buy in the women's auction.

"Hockey India is breaking barriers and setting new standards by holding a Women's Hockey India League at the same time as the men's league. This will be a good opportunity to showcase our skills and grow as athletes by playing with players from different nationalities. All of us are eager to give our 100 per cent," she said.

"I cannot wait to get on the pitch and aim to win the league."

Hyderabad Toofans, Soorma Hockey Club, Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, Delhi SG Pipers, Tamil Nadu Dragons, UP Rudras, Kalinga Lancers and Team Gonasika are the eight men's teams.

In the women's event, Soorma Hockey Club, Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, Delhi SG Pipers and Odisha Warriors will fight it out from December 28 till February 1, with the final of the women's event slated for January 26.