'I was disturbed after Asiad, but that frustration made me hungrier for world gold: Manisha Bhanwala

NEW DELHI: India's first-ever female senior world champion wrestler Manisha Bhanwala said the disappointment of missing out on a medal at the Asian Games earlier this year fuelled her determination to create history at the World Championships, where she clinched the gold medal in the 59kg freestyle category.
Bhanwala, who received a warm welcome along with the other Indian medallists at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday night upon their return from the championships, said the Asian Games setback had been mentally difficult but she had little time to dwell on it, with the World Championships coming up just 10 days later.
"It feels really good and I feel very proud. This year was quite tough for me mentally because we had the Asian Games this year. I was very disturbed because the Asian Games were extremely important, and for some reason, I couldn't secure a medal there.
"When I returned, I had a lot of frustration about why I could not win a medal there. After that, I had 10 days, so I practised continuously, and then came the World Championship.
"Somehow, I had a gut feeling that this time I would create history, and I did. The Wrestling Federation of India has also supported me and will continue to do so," she told PTI Videos.
The 29-year-old also revealed how her opponent's aggressive approach in the final eventually worked to her advantage as she staged a remarkable comeback from a 0-6 deficit to win 8-6 against American Abigail Nette.
Bhanwala, who has competed in multiple weight categories during her career, said gaining experience as a senior wrestler helped her understand where she could perform better and eventually make a shift to the 57kg category with an eye on the Olympics.
"As we become senior, we gain more experience. Like earlier in 65kg I was junior. Then I realised I should play in 62kg. And then gradually I realised that maybe I can create history in the Olympics, so I chose 57kg," she said.
Though the 59kg category is not part of the Olympic programme, Bhanwala believes competing against several wrestlers who also feature in the 57kg division could prove beneficial in the run-up to the Los Angeles Olympics.
"As for 59kg, many of the wrestlers there are already from 57kg. For example, the European wrestler with whom I had a bout has been a European champion, and she will be with me in the upcoming qualification rounds. So this became a plus point for me, and I feel that next year will be quite good for me."
While wrestling and tennis may have little in common, Aryna Sabalenka's relentless pursuit of excellence has made the tennis star an inspirational figure for Bhanwala.
The wrestler considers her one of her three idols, alongside former world champion and Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar and ace footballer Cristiano Ronaldo.
"First of all, Sushil pehlwan. He was known for his hard work. I have heard a lot about him from my seniors and have watched him closely. He has created history in wrestling," Manisha told reporters during an interaction organised by the Sports Authority of India (SAI).
"I have been following Sabalenka since 2022, when I entered the senior circuit. I believe that if we follow an icon, we can become an icon ourselves. I have learnt from her that history can be created through hard work and continuous focus," she added.
For Bhanwala, the journey towards becoming a world champion has also been about visualising her destination long before reaching it.
The wrestler believes in the power of positive thinking and manifestation, something she has practised by putting her ambitions down on paper, one day at a time.
She revealed that she has filled several diaries with reminders of her goals, even writing 'World Champion' after every practice session.
"I have a lot of books behind me, and I can show you that I have written 'World Champion' after every practice session. I have filled so many books with these notes," she said while displaying the diary.
Bhanwala also showed the book 'Manifest' that she has been reading, saying it has helped her understand the importance of controlling her mind and channelising her energy in the right direction.
"These books teach me how to control my mind. The energy we have should be used in one place rather than spreading it across ten different things. Reading makes my mind sharper and helps me think better," she said.