'I was disturbed after Asiad, but that frustration made me hungrier for world gold: Manisha Bhanwala

Bhanwala, who received a warm welcome along with the other Indian medallists at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday night upon their return from the championships, said the Asian Games setback had been mentally difficult but she had little time to dwell on it, with the World Championships coming up just 10 days later.

"It feels really good and I feel very proud. This year was quite tough for me mentally because we had the Asian Games this year. I was very disturbed because the Asian Games were extremely important, and for some reason, I couldn't secure a medal there.

"When I returned, I had a lot of frustration about why I could not win a medal there. After that, I had 10 days, so I practised continuously, and then came the World Championship.

"Somehow, I had a gut feeling that this time I would create history, and I did. The Wrestling Federation of India has also supported me and will continue to do so," she told PTI Videos.

The 29-year-old also revealed how her opponent's aggressive approach in the final eventually worked to her advantage as she staged a remarkable comeback from a 0-6 deficit to win 8-6 against American Abigail Nette.

Bhanwala, who has competed in multiple weight categories during her career, said gaining experience as a senior wrestler helped her understand where she could perform better and eventually make a shift to the 57kg category with an eye on the Olympics.