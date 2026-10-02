I wanted to quit boxing but I continued, had to change colour of Asiad medal: Lovlina

The Olympic bronze-medallist defeated China's Ziyi Bao 5-0 in the 75kg final on her birthday, ending India's 12-year wait for a women's Asian Games boxing champion and upgrading the silver she had won at the previous edition.

"It was a tough year for me. (Earlier) I wanted to quit boxing. But I continued. I had to change the colour of my medal (at the Asian Games). It was very important. More important than that is that I continued (to play)," said Lovlina after her bout.

The Assam boxer, a former world champion, had won bronze at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 but returned empty-handed from the Paris Games.

Post Paris, Lovlina took a year-long break before returning to the international circuit with renewed determination. But her comeback did not immediately go to plan, with the Indian making a second-round exit at last year's World Championships before skipping the World Boxing Cup final.

She was also one of only two Indian women boxers who failed to win the gold at the Commonwealth Games this year, settling for silver.