I used to stand on road just to watch CSK team bus pass by our school: Sudharsan

A part of Gujarat Titans franchise since its inception in 2022, the 24-year-old left-hander has evolved into one of the most dependable batters in the IPL. He scored 362 runs in just eight games at an average of 51.71 and a strike rate of 141.40 in the 2023 edition.

He smashed a fluent 47-ball 96 in the 2023 final against CSK, an innings that underlined both his temperament and ability to deliver on the big stage. He then scored his maiden IPL century, also against CSK, in 2024 in Ahmedabad.

"It wasn't a conscious decision; I think it was the grace of God, and it came at the right time. But it's always special to spend time in the middle, especially when I play against CSK because, whatever may be said and done, there's a deep emotional connection with CSK for me," Sudharsan said about the IPL 2024 century.