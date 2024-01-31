I tell my dad that I beat his team: Kiyan Nassiri

KOLKATA: The Kolkata Derby has a special meaning for all the faithful supporters of Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC. However, its significance embraces an altogether fascinating shape in the Nassiri household, with father Jamshid Nassiri who is an East Bengal FC stalwart and son Kiyan Nassiri who is one of the prominent prospects of the Mariners.

Kiyan joined Mohun Bagan Super Giant as a youth star in 2019 and has steadily worked his way up to become an important member of the first team.

Whilst he goes about cementing a spot in the starting XI, Kiyan made heads turn in January 2022, when he scored a hat-trick against East Bengal FC to help the Mariners to a victory in the famous Kolkata Derby in the ISL . His father Jamshid has a special association with East Bengal FC, having won the Federation Cup, the IFA Shield amongst other top honours with the Red & Gold Brigade back in the 1980s.

“I would tell my dad that I beat his team.”

“It was very shocking. Because, I didn’t really think of it as a big thing. But it was very massive, not just for me and my family but also all the supporters. My dad has played for East Bengal FC his whole life and I am on the other side,” he said recollecting the reception he received after the match.

Kiyan adds, “At home, it’s not really any rivalry. They just want me to play and do well, wherever that is, whether it’s a big team or a small team. But yeah like initially I would make fun of my dad that ‘You know, I beat your team.’ Plus, I scored, so he would just laugh it off. My parents are just really happy about where I am and what I have been doing.”

Indian Super League action returns

The Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 action returns with Jamshedpur FC hosting NorthEast United FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on January 31, 2024. Both the clubs endured middling runs in the first half of the campaign, winning twice each in their 12 matches so far. However, the Highlanders and its outings have garnered significantly more applause because they were coming into this season on the back of a disappointing performance back in 2022-23.

Under new head coach Juan Pedro Benali, the club has turned a new chapter, often delivering inspiring outings and managing to draw half of its games (6) in the league. The club rewarded Benali with a contract extension till 2024-25, with an option to lengthen it to another campaign. This allows the Spaniard more cushion and time to work on his squad, bring in players suiting his profile and put together a unit that can defeat the best of outfits on their day.