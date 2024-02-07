I should’ve lost the first round game: Bernard Tomic

CHENNAI: The first round of the ATP Chennai Challenger commenced with Bernard Tomic defeating youngster Olaf Pieczkowski 6-2, 6-4, 7-6(2) to qualify for the next round where the Australian is set to face top-seed Luca Nardi who defeated Eric Vanshelboim in straight sets on Tuesday.

Tomic’s recent effort has propelled him from a low ranking of 825 to 278. Battling the intense Chennai heat, he secured a intest hard-fought victory against Pieczkowski of Poland.

Reflecting on his first-round victory, Tomic said, “I played really bad at the start. I wasn’t feeling it, but then I figured it out and started performing well in the second set. I should have lost this match, but I won.”

Acknowledging the impact of Chennai’s humidity, Tomic mentioned that it took a toll on him initially. However, he gradually gained control of the game, and both his performance and the court’s conditions started looking better.

“Matches here are tough, especially if you are playing during the day. You’ve got to be a hundred percent. There is an awkward bounce on the court,” he added.

In the recent past, Tomic emphasised the significance of ATP challenger tournaments in fueling his ascent to the top. Discussing this, he said, “It’s a big tournament. One hundred points to win, so it’s a lot of points, and some really good players are participating.”

“I think I’m playing okay, but I’ve been winning a lot of matches in the last six months,” said Tomic, who, at 31 years of age, remains determined to make a comeback to the big stage, which would have him participate in multiple tournaments and also keep his fitness in check.

The two-time junior Grand Slam champion, refuses to take any opportunity for granted and approaches every opponent with equal preparation. “The level of tennis is tougher now compared to five years ago; any player can beat anyone, and it’s challenging.”