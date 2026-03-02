I should have batted faster, take blame as captain: Shai Hope on WI exit from T20WC

Calling it a fine-margin contest, he said: "It's always a game of small margins. There are so many moments you can look back at and say maybe we should have done a little more or a little less of something else. But one team has to win."

He further said the conditions aided the chasing side and rued lost toss.

"Here in Eden Gardens, chasing is usually better, especially with the dew. It always becomes a factor. I don't think I could win a toss, so I'm always giving the guys the hard way out of it.

"I don't think - I won a toss this tournament? One? Okay. Probably before that, the rest of the series, maybe one or two. Yeah, so that always putting me on the back foot."

However, looking at the broader picture, Hope chose to focus on the campaign's positives.

"There are a lot of positives. Our bowling was much better than in previous series. The powerplay bowling especially stood up," he noted.