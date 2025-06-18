‘I said no to captaincy’: Bumrah says he wants to prioritise bowling over leadership

LEEDS: Jasprit Bumrah has revealed that he had ruled out Test captaincy during the IPL itself as part of his workload management and had informed the BCCI of his desire to prioritise his bowling responsibilities over leadership duties.

During an interaction with former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik on Sky Sports Cricket, Bumrah explained the thought process behind his decision to turn down the Indian Test captaincy.

“There’s no fancy stories to it. There is no controversy or a headlining statement that I was sacked. Before Rohit and Virat retired, I had spoken to the BCCI during the IPL about my workload going forward in a five-match series,” Bumrah said.

“I’ve spoken to the people who have managed my back, I’ve spoken to the surgeon as well, who’s always spoken to me about how smart you have to be about the workloads.

“And then we came to the conclusion that I have to be a little smarter. So then I called the BCCI and said I don’t want to be looked at in a leadership role, because I won’t be able to give all matches coming to a five-match Test series,” added Bumrah.

After Rohit’s retirement and with Bumrah ruling himself out, the BCCI appointed Shubman Gill as the skipper of the Test team with his first assignment being the five-match Test series against England, beginning in Leeds on Friday.

During the interaction, Bumrah stressed on the need for continuity in leadership, particularly in a long series, something he would not be able to offer because of his heavy workload as the team’s premier bowler.

“The BCCI was looking at me at a leadership role. But then I had to say no as it’s not fair for the team as well. It’s not fair to the team if in a five-Test series, three matches somebody else is leading and two matches somebody else is leading.

“I always wanted to put the team first, even if me being there as a player offers a lot more just not as a captain,” Bumrah said.

“Captaincy is a position. But you always have leaders in the team and I wanted to do. Obviously, if I’m not careful, I don’t know about the future, and I don’t want to be in a situation where I have to abruptly go away from this format.

“So, I thought that for continuity, and it is only fair to the team that you know the team goes in that direction, where they look at long-term and I could help in whatever way,” he added.

As far as his participation in the England series in concerned, Bumrah is planning to play in at least three Test matches, including the opener at Headingley.

“Obviously, the number is not decided. First Test is definitely on, that is going to happen. Rest, we will see how things are, what is the workload and scenario... but yes, 3 Tests is what I can manage at the moment.”

Pataudi Medal for India-England series’ winning captain

New Delhi: The Pataudi name will remain a part of the India-England cricket rivalry with the winning captain of the upcoming five-Test series set to be presented with a medal named after the royal family that has a rich connect with the game in both countries.

The decision to rename the Pataudi Trophy to Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy was taken by the England and Wales Cricket Board. A formal announcement was due on the sidelines of the WTC final at Lord’s last week but it was put off in light of the horrific Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad.

Renaming the trophy drew criticism from the likes of former India captain Sunil Gavaskar.

However, it has been learned that Tendulkar himself reached out to the ECB and expressed that the Pataudi name should remain a part of India-England cricket.