I pick Rohit's brain on batting, we complement each other: Ryan

"It's never always (a) life-changing advice that you hear. It is the stuff that you've heard through different paths and closures as you kind of work your way through the game. It is just more (about) how he manages pressure, how he stays calm and how he backs his ability and understands his game really well," he said.

Rickelton said having different areas to target and being clear about their methods is the secret behind their success as an opening pair.

"We compliment each other nicely as a left-hand right-hand (combination), we score in very different areas and we are quite clear in our methods and who we want to put pressure on," he said.