I manifested this moment ever since Canada qualified for T20 WC: Yuvraj Samra on record ton against NZ

Reflecting on the milestone innings, Samra, speaking to the broadcasters after the first innings, said, “Honestly, I manifested this moment ever since we qualified for the World Cup. Every single day, I dreamed about scoring a hundred on this stage. To do it here, in my first appearance, and as the youngest player in this World Cup - it’s truly a dream come true.”

Canada’s innings began cautiously against the new-ball pair of Matt Henry and Jacob Duffy, but Samra quickly found his rhythm. He pierced gaps with precision and launched an 87-metre six to signal his intent, while captain Dilpreet Bajwa provided steady support. The duo stitched together a 116-run opening stand, the highest by an Associate team against a Full Member in T20 World Cup history, laying the platform for a formidable total.