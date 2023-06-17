"I love driving on this track," says Mercedes F1 team driver Lewis Hamilton

MONTREAL: The Canadian Grand Prix is scheduled on Sunday and Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team driver Lewis Hamilton was running high on confidence as he set the fastest lap in Free Practice 2 (FP2). The Canadian Grand Prix will be hosted at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal on Sunday.

In the FP2, Mercedes driver Hamilton was quickest as he set a timing of 1m 13.718s, on his qualifying simulation run. According to the official website of Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton said, "I love driving this track, it's mega. From the moment you leave the pit lane, you're like 'Yeah, this is wicked'. The car didn't feel bad, but I think we've definitely got some work to do."

When asked about how he felt in the car, Hamilton said, "Not the greatest, but not the worst by far, it's feeling pretty decent, it's just bumpy and I think everyone's having the struggles with the bumps." He added, "So, I think we've just got to improve our ride control and our balance through the corners, and then I think we'll be alright." When asked about how the Mercedes F1 team is progressing towards the goal, the seven-time world champion said, "Well, I can only base it off comparing to last year and it's massively better than last year." While concluding he said, "The rear end is not necessary, but overall, the car is just a step forwards and I'm definitely feeling the improvements we felt in Monaco, I'm feeling them here." Lewis Hamilton is currently in the fourth position in the driver's table with 87 points.