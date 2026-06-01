I learnt how to play in pressure situation, change my game according to situation: Sooryavanshi

Sooryavanshi surpassed West Indian Chris Gayle's previous IPL record of maximum number of sixes (59) in a season, as he smashed 72 maximums in IPL 2026.

"Yes, I just try to back my game and if I feel that I can hit this ball, then I go all out and try to play like that," he said.

Sooryavanshi, who missed the fastest century in IPL history by one ball, said he will have to focus on his fitness.

"I want to play for a long time, and I will have to work on my fitness and focus on it."

He said Rajasthan Royals team has been very supportive of him.

"Everyone is very supportive and everyone there backs me, all the senior players and the supporting staff back me a lot. I get to learn a lot because everyone is a senior player, they play at a very good level, so the environment is very good."