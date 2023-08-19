I-League clubs shoot letter to AIFF seeking free broadcasting of matches

NEW DELHI: The issue of broadcasting I-League matches seems to be a never-ending saga between the participating clubs and the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Earlier this year, the Super Cup qualifying round matches, in which mostly I-League teams were involved, were not telecast, prompting the clubs to express their displeasure over the ‘step-motherly’ treatment meted out to them.

Last year, the AIFF had charged broadcasting fees from all the I-League clubs.

Now, in a letter addressed to the AIFF dated August 10, several I-League clubs have urged for a transparent broadcasting and open tender process.

“We, the representatives of various I-League clubs, write to you with an earnest request that concerns the broadcasting of our matches and the overall integrity of the League.

“We believe that our proposal aligns with the spirit of fairness, transparency, and the betterment of India football,” the letter read.

The representatives went on to say: “Our collective effort aims to provide the AIFF with a free broadcasting solution for I-League matches, ensuring that no financial burden falls upon the federation or the clubs.

“This initiative, backed by Spoortscast, guarantees high-quality broadcasts that can be accessed by fans across the nation.” “We firmly believe that charging for access to these matches not only appears unjust but could also be viewed as a hindrance to the growth of football in our country. Football is a sport that unites and inspires; thus, it is our responsibility to ensure that every fan has access to these matches without any financial constraints,” the letter read.

“We humbly request that an open tender process be conducted by the AIFF, rather than by any external party, to maintain transparency and fairness. We, as clubs, have unanimously agreed that the match schedule should be released at least two months prior to allow for prompt arrangements for accommodation and travel plans,” it added.

When contacted, Lalnghinglova Hmar, Chairman of the AIFF League Committee, refused to comment on the matter.