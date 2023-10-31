I-League 2023-2024: Delhi vs TRAU play out a 1-1 draw

MUMBAI: Delhi FC and TRAU FC played out a 1-1 draw at the Namdhari Stadium on Monday as the town of Sri Bhaini Sahib in Punjab experienced I-League football for the first time.

It was TRAU who took the lead against the run of play in the first half through Liton Shil, but Delhi clawed back early in the second half, through veteran forward Balwant Singh.

In the first half of contradictions, the home side Delhi FC, who are playing from Sri Bhaini Sahib this season, created most of the chances in the first 45 minutes, but it was TRAU FC, who took the lead.

Delhi began the game with a high tempo as they looked to play off the shoulders of Brazilian forward Hudson Dias.

Their seasoned campaigner and former I-League winner with Mohun Bagan, Balwant Singh, was playing a role that was much different from what he was used to earlier in his career. The 36-year-old seemed to have a free role, floating across the lines to link up with his teammates.

Delhi could have taken the lead for the first time, around the hour mark, when Bhupender Singh sent a long one into the box, as Balwant slid in to send the ball goalwards, but it struck TRAU keeper Mithun Samanta’s leg, before trickling agonisingly close to the goal line, and out of play.

Abraham Okyere missed a golden opportunity to bag all three points for TRAU in injury time, as he produced some quick feet inside the Delhi box and managed to get a shot away, but it was a rather weak effort and was collected by Delhi keeper Pawan Kumar.