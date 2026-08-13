I knew I would get India call-up one day, says Auqib Nabi

That opportunity finally came when Nabi was drafted into the Indian squad as a replacement for injured pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, beginning here on Saturday.

Nabi, who played a key role in Jammu and Kashmir's historic maiden Ranji Trophy title triumph last season, said he always believed that consistently putting in strong performances would eventually earn him a national call-up.

"Yes, I had expectations. But the mindset of a cricket player should be of performing and that the other people are watching," Nabi told fellow uncapped player Saransh Jain in a video shared by the BCCI.

"I knew that I would get the call-up today or tomorrow because when you are doing well for so many years, you are meant to get the returns from the hard work."

"So I would bowl with the mindset that my job is to take wickets and perform and the rest is up to the one above. I felt great when my name came up. My family is very happy and I don't think there can be anything greater than this," Nabi added.