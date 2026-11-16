I have to find better players willing to play for country for long time: Jamil

India suffered 0-5 and 0-3 defeats to New Zealand in the matches played in Auckland and Christchurch on November 12 and 15.

"We came here playing away game in New Zealand, first time in history Indian team playing in New Zealand and everybody have that desire to play, we have seen and talking about yes the result was not up to the mark, I have to take that responsibility about the result," Jamil said in a video uploaded by the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

"About today's (November 15) game, in second half I think everybody tried their best, even first half was all right but we conceded a silly goal from set piece. We have to rectify our mistakes and get back. I have to find better players who are willing to play for India for long time."