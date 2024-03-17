'I got injections done on my ankles at three different places': Hardik Pandya recalls ‘freak’ injury

NEW DELHI: All-rounder Hardik Pandya recalled the times when he suffered an ankle injury during India’s World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh, which later forced him to leave the tournament in the middle.

It was the match against Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune, when Hardik twisted his ankle and walked off the stadium.

He was then replaced by fast bowler Mohammed Shami in the tournament.

“I am such kind of cricketer who doesn’t start 2-3 month before, I started my journey 1 year back for this world cup, I already planned my routine one and half year before and worked accordingly. This was a freak injury very less people know about it that my injury got extended and I had to take more time because when I got injured then it was 25 days rehab injury but I was missing the world cup but I pushed because I had to come back and when I come out I informed team that I will be back in 5 days,” Hardik told Star Sports.

“I got injections done on my ankles at three different places and I had to remove blood from my ankle because it was so swollen. In a way I didn’t want to give up and for the team I will give my best. At one point of time, I was also aware that I keep pushing myself and I might get injured for a long time. For me that was never the answer I was like if there is one percent chance, I can be with the team I will try my best and while I was pushing myself, so I had this re-occurrence and my injury become three-month injury because I was pushing, I was not able to walk but I was trying to run that point of time. As I tried to push myself for 10 days and took pain killers. For me, the biggest pride is to play for the country and there is never been a bigger pride than playing for the country,” he added.

Hardik is now set for his new role as the captain of the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

Earlier, the all-rounder replaced Rohit Sharma as the captain of the 5-time champions. In 2022, Hardik helped the Gujarat Titans win their maiden IPL title after beating Rajasthan Royals in the final.