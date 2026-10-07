I fully blame myself: Khalid Jamil after India's 1-6 defeat

Anirudh Thapa briefly lifted the mood with a 22nd-minute equaliser, but two-time former world champions Uruguay ran riot with half a dozen goals to complete a comprehensive victory.

Jamil, who saw his side concede 10 goals in their last two matches against Brazil and Uruguay, was quick to accept full responsibility.

"I fully blame myself. We should not give any excuse. I am not blaming anyone, but I made many mistakes. We have to rectify those mistakes," Jamil said at the post-match interaction.

Asked to elaborate on those mistakes, Jamil said he needed time to assess the matches before reaching conclusions.

"Yes, many mistakes. You can say both. But now this is not the right time to say anything. I have to think about the two matches, who did what. There are many things, but we have to solve the problems immediately. The concentration, the lack of concentration of all the players — we have to give good instructions," he said.