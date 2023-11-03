"I felt very good after winning 3 medals": Sheetal Devi

JAMMU: Indian archer Sheetal Devi has arrived at her home in Jammu after bagging three medals at the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China.

The para archer received a warm welcome on Thursday from her family members and the higher officials of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board on behalf of the Chairman of SMVDSB (Lt. Governor, JK-UT).

While speaking to the press, Sheetal Devi said that she never thought she could achieve this milestone. The Indian archer added that her coach motivated her constantly.

"I felt very good after winning 3 medals. When I started Archery, I never thought I could do this. My coach motivated me a lot and gave me confidence that I could do archery. Today I gave my country 3 medals and I feel very happy," Sheetal said.

At the Asian Para Games, Sheetal won three medals in total, which included a women's team silver, a mixed team gold, and gold in the women's singles compound open event.

In the women's singles event, Sheetal Devi showcased a scintillating performance and defeated Singapore's Alim Nur Syahidah. It was a closely fought contest as Alim Nur with her precision took a point lead in the first three sets.

She enjoyed a three-point lead after the conclusion of the first three sets with the final two sets remaining. Sheetal produced back-to-back perfect scores to clinch the game with Alim Nur missing the mark in a couple of shots.

In the end, she emerged victorious with an overall score of 144-142. India ended their Para Asian Games campaign with a total of 111 medals, comprising 29 golds, 31 silvers and 51 bronzes. India finished fifth in the medal tally, winning 55 medals in athletics itself, with 18 golds, 17 silver, and 20 bronze.