I felt good after Virat Kohli's wicket, but more important is LSG won the game: Prince Yadav

"I learned a lot from him (Shami) about the new ball. But the best thing about him is that whenever a bowler is bowling, he stands mid-on or mid-off. So, if such an experienced player is standing with you, there is a different level of confidence," he said. "So, the dressing room was good before, it still is. In cricket, we always win or lose. But our team is putting in our best efforts. We are not thinking much about the playoffs, but we are thinking about taking it match-by-match."