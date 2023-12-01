"I don't think I deserve to end like this" Nadal announces comeback date

MADRID: Twenty-two time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal has confirmed that he will be returning to the tennis court at the Brisbane International that begins in the first week of January 2024. Nadal hasn't played competitive tennis since the Australian Open and had surgery on his iliopsoas.

The tennis legend took to his official social media account and announced his return after being out of tournaments for almost one year. The Spaniard added that his return will be in January 2024 at Brisbane International.

"Hello everyone, after a year away from competition it's time to come back. It will be in Brisbane the first week of January. I will see you there," the 37-year-old said.

"I don't think I deserve to end like this. I believe I have worked hard all my sports life. So, that my end isn't here at a press conference. I am going to finish my career in the right way," Nadal added.



Following an injury sustained at the Australian Open and subsequent withdrawals from multiple tournaments, including Roland Garros, the 22-time Grand Slam champion had surgery in Barcelona in June, which marked the beginning of a protracted recuperation period from which he is only now beginning to recover.

Earlier this May Nadal held a press conference at his academy to announce that he would not be taking part in the French Open 2023. The qualifying round of the Brisbane International is scheduled to take place on December 29 and 30. However, The tournament will begin on December 31 and the will conclude on January 7th, 2024.