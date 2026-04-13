I don’t pre-plan bowling bouncers but want to be one step ahead of batters: Krunal Pandya

“But yeah, it is more sort of gut feeling when to bowl which ball and I just commit 100 per cent to that. People tend to speak a lot about my bouncers and the balls which looks quite different and funny.

“… but I have always worked on the basics of my bowling and if you see I am tall and I have been able to get that bounce, I have (also) been able to get batsmen out with spin and deceiving in the flight,” he added.

Krunal said Virat Kohli should be “fine” after the batting superstar did not take field in the second half of the game owing to an ankle-related trouble.

"I have not spoken to the physio yet but I think he will be fine. I guess (there is) nothing to worry,” Krunal said.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians batter Sherfane Rutherford admitted that his side will have to go back to the drawing board after they suffered their third defeat on the trot.

“We always take the learnings. We need to go back to the drawing board and try and strengthen on the small margins. We are a good team and three games do not make us a bad team,” Rutherford said.

“It's a long tournament, and in a long tournament, it's not how you start but it's how you pick up momentum. I think, moving forward, that will be the most important thing for us,” he added.