I don’t need to prove anything to anyone: Axar Patel

KOLKATA: A contender to take veteran Ravindra Jadeja’s place permanently at some point, spin-bowling all-rounder Axar Patel is aware of the possibilities that may arise during India’s big Test transition but he doesn’t feel the need to prove “anything to anyone” to make his case.

Axar, who turned 31 on Monday, has been Jadeja’s under-study for the past decade with same skill-sets but with a bit of less finesse than his fellow senior Gujarati.

In his 11-year-international career, Axar has taken 184 wickets across three formats and 55 of them have come in 14 Tests, two of which were in Bangladesh when Jadeja was unfit.

Talk about Indian cricket’s transition and whether he stands to gain, India’s T20 vice-captain offered a matter-of-fact response.

“Yes, a transition phase is coming, and ultimately it’s the selectors’ and captain’s call. I don’t feel the need to prove anything to anyone,” Axar observed.

“My approach is to focus on fulfilling the role assigned to me and continuously improving myself. If I perform well, my place in the team will take care of itself automatically.”

In his mind, he is an all-format player and that belief is unshakeable.

“I just keep telling myself that I have played all three formats be it Tests, ODIs, or T20s. My focus is on doing well whenever I get an opportunity, rather than feeling the need to prove anything to anyone, whether I’m picked or not.

“I don’t take the pressure of thinking that I deserve a spot. It is always about the team combination and whether there is any room for me.”

Gambhir will get the best out of team: McCullum

England coach Brendon McCullum on Monday described his Indian counterpart Gautam Gambhir as a “strong leader of men”, backing him to achieve success with the national team in near future.

Gambhir, who took over as India’s head coach across formats after India’s title winning campaign in the T20 World Cup last year, has faced intense scrutiny after the team’s dismal outings against New Zealand and Australia.

But the former New Zealand captain McCullum has backed his former KKR team-mate to come good in his role.

“What I will say about Gautam Gambhir is that I’ve worked with him before. He’s an outstanding leader. He’s a really strong leader of men, and in the time that he’s had in any sort of leadership positions he’s held previously, he’s been able to excel,” McCullum told reporters here.

“He’s only just sort of got under way with this team, but I have no doubt that he’ll get the best out of the talent that he’s got. And then we’ve (England) got to find a way to be able to counter that with our own style,” the former New Zealand swashbuckler added.