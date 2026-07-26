I don't give much focus on what's happening outside: Ishan Kishan

On Saturday, India lost Abhishek (8) and Sooryavanshi (20) inside three overs to be reduced to 29/2, but Kishan anchored the innings with a 44-ball 81 to power India to 219/5.

His effort helped India beat hosts Zimbabwe by 90 runs in the second T20I and seal the series 2-0 ahead of Sunday's final match.

"I don't give so much focus to what's happening outside," said the 28-year-old after registering his second fifty in three T20I innings.

Abhishek has been known for some time for his fearless batting. But, since the much-anticipated debut of Sooryavanshi, the spotlight has largely been on the teenage prodigy.

But Kishan, who is equally aggressive, is not bothered by the noise.