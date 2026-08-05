I don't burden myself with expectations, focus on scoring as many runs: Smaran

Smaran was the highest run-getter in the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy season, playing a vital role in Karnataka’s march to the final. He will launch his domestic campaign in the Duleep Trophy later this month.

“I don’t worry about expectations or burden myself with the thoughts of expectations on me as it is all about scoring as many runs as possible,” Smaran told PTI.

“It is all about practicing and training well ahead of a season to be in the right mindset,” he added.

But Smaran is keen to begin the new season on the right note, scoring heavily for South Zone in the Duleep Trophy to be played at the BCCI CoE.

“It is an important tournament for me as there will be a lot of eyes on this tournament. Runs scored there matter a lot and if I can have a good run then that will set the tone for me for the rest of the season.