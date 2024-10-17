I didn’t read the pitch well, admits Rohit

BENGALURU: Skipper Rohit Sharma admitted that it was “his decision” to bat first and expressed his disappointment that his team had posted the lowest-ever total in Tests on home soil during day two of the ongoing Test between India and New Zealand.

Electing to bat first in overcast conditions marked the start of what was an appalling performance from the Men in Blue. Rohit acknowledged that bad calls about the pitch are bound to happen in the game.

“You see and try to make a judgment. Sometimes you make the right call, and sometimes you don’t. I was on the other side of it this time, which hurts a little bit because I made that call. As a captain, it hurts to see that number (46 all out). Today (Thursday) was very bad for us. But in 365 days, one or two bad calls are quite alright,” said Rohit.

After the toss, when Rohit got out early and Shubman Gill was unavailable, the surprise entry of Virat Kohli at No 3 after eight years was bold. However, it did not yield the desired results, as he walked back immediately without making a run.

Speaking about the decision of promoting Virat at No 3, Rohit said, “After a long time KL has found himself a place at No 6, so we wanted to make him bat there. We (experienced players) are the ones who have to take that extra responsibility and this time it was Virat. He was the one who was ready to do that, so we asked him if he can bat at No 3 because we also wanted to give Sarfaraz the position he usually bats at, which is No 4, 5. So we didn’t want to change Rishabh and Rahul.”

Another possible huge blow for India could be Rishabh Pant’s injury on field. He was taken out and replaced by Dhruv Jurel at the end of 37th over when the ball hit his right knee where he had undergone surgery.

Giving updates on Rishabh, the skipper said, “Unfortunately, the ball hit straight on his kneecap in the same leg on which he had surgery. So, he has got a little bit of swelling on them. The muscles are quite tender at this point in time so it’s a precautionary measure. We don’t want to take the risk, Rishabh doesn’t want to take the risk, because he went through massive surgery. Hopefully, tonight he can recover and we’ll see him back on the field tomorrow (Friday).”