I couldn’t be happier that an Indian broke my record: Tendulkar

MUMBAI: Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar penned down a heartfelt message after Virat Kohli slammed his 50th ODI century against New Zealand, breaking Sachin’s record of most ODI centuries on Wednesday.

Tendulkar who was in the stands applauded Kohli’s batting brilliance as Kohli bowed down to him as a gesture of appreciation.

Tendulkar took Instagram to express his appreciation as he felt happy that an Indian broke his record. “The first time I met you in the Indian dressing room, you were pranked by other teammates into touching my feet. I couldn’t stop laughing that day. But soon, you touched my heart with your passion and skill. I am so happy that that young boy has grown into a ‘Virat’ player.” “I couldn’t be happier that an Indian broke my record. And to do it on the biggest stage - in the World Cup Semi-Final - and at my home ground is the icing on the cake.” (sic) following Virat’s heroics Shreyas Iyer also scored a century.